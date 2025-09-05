FFA Teams

West Nodaway FFA, Burlington Jct.: Four hot peppers / other peppers, gold; red clover 1 quart (previous or current year’s crop), gold; 1 head of cabbage, pink.

South Nodaway FFA, Barnard: Small indoor metal projects (small sign, metal art, horseshoe art, wall décor), gold.

Northeast Nodaway FFA, Ravenwood: Red clover 1 bundle (current year’s crop), gold; birdsfoot trefoil 1 bundle (current year’s crop), gold.

Nodaway Holt FFA, Graham: Soybean plants (bundle of 3 stalks, root off, current year’s crop), gold; miscellaneous grain & seed, gold; miscellaneous grain & seed, gold.

Individuals

Calin Baldwin, Conception Jct.: Berkshire gilts (12/1 through 3/31), seventh, gold; duroc gilts (12/1 through 3/31), fourth, gold.

Josephine Baker, Barnard: crossbred – market heifer (FFA), gold.

Lily Baker, Barnard: Crossbred – steer, second, gold.

Emily Bax, Maryville: Spot barrows (on-foot, 12/1 through 3/31), sixth, gold; ewe lambs – shown by weight, fifth, silver.

Joshua Bax, Maryville: Market lamb (classes will be broken), fourth, gold; duroc barrows (on-foot, 12/1 through 3/31), seventh, gold.

Maddox Blackford, Pickering: Crossbred dark gilts (12/1 through 3/31), fifth, gold; crossbred – market heifer, second, gold.

Ryker Blackford, Pickering: Crossbred – steer, first, gold; crossbred dark barrows (on-foot, 12/1 through 3/31), seventh, gold; maine-tainer senior heifer calf (9/1/2024 – 10/31/2024), second, gold.

Dawson Blackford, Pickering: Shorthorn – steer, first, gold.

Bexlie Busby, Parnell: Market lamb (classes will be broken), second, gold; market lamb (classes will be broken), third, gold.

Baylie Busby, Parnell: Ewe lambs – shown by weight, first, gold; ewe lambs – shown by weight, second, gold.

Jordann Doty, Maryville: market lamb (classes will be broken), first, gold (x4); ewe lambs – shown by weight, second, gold (x2); ewe lambs – shown by weight, first, gold.

Aubrey Fetters, Maryville: Barrels 13 & 14 (horses over 58 inches), fourth.

Lauren Herndon, Hopkins: Ewe lambs – shown by weight, third, gold; ewe lambs – shown by weight, fourth, gold; market lamb (classes will be broken), fifth, gold.

James Lacy, Maryville: Crossbred dark gilts (12/1 through 3/31), seventh, gold; ewe lambs – will be shown by weight, fifth, silver; duroc gilts (12/1 through 3/31), ninth, gold; hampshire gilts (12/1 through 3/31), fourth, gold; crossbred dark gilts (12/1 through 3/31), eighth, gold; yorkshire gilts (12/1 through 3/31), sixth, gold.

Easton Liebhart, Maryville: Optimizer heifers calved 1/1/2024 – 2/28/2024, first, gold; percentage senior yearling heifer (9/1/2023 – 12/31/2023), first, gold.

Paidyn Linville, Clearmont: Market lamb (classes will be broken), third, gold; market lamb (classes will be broken), third, gold.

Addysin McGary, Maryville: Ewe lambs – shown by weight, first, gold; market lamb (classes will be broken), fourth, gold; ewe lambs – shown by weight, second, gold.

Kollin McGary, Maryville: Simmental – steer, first, gold.

Layton Stoll, Hopkins: Natural colored junior (spring) ewe lamb, third, gold; junior ewe lamb (1/1/2023 and after), third, gold; ewe lambs – shown by weight, fifth, silver.

Charlee Strueby, Bedford, IA: Crossbred – steer, sixth, gold.

Kipton Thummel, Ravenwood: Females – early senior yearling heifers calved Sept. & Oct. 2023, third, gold; bulls – early senior bulls calved Sept. & Oct. 2024, first, gold; females – early senior heifer calved Sept. & Oct. 2024, first, gold; junior heifers calved Jan. 1 – Apr. 30, 2022, first, gold.