The Bridge Church, 1122 South Main, Maryville, is accepting sign-ups through Sunday, January 29 for its third semester of tutoring.

It is a free program. Middle school tutoring for grades five to eight will be from 3 to 4:15 pm, Tuesdays and high school tutoring is slated from 3 to 4:15 pm, Thursdays. The school bus will drop the students at The Bridge but transportation afterwards is up to the student and parents.

If high school students have clubs or sports after school, The Bridge will connect with a tutor to arrange times to reach the student.

The program is open to everyone. Any subject can be covered in the tutoring program. Youth Pastor Tristan Mistretta asks for a list of subjects or content area the students want to cover. In the past, a student has worked to improve study habits while another student wanted to improve in reading and spelling.

Mistretta tries to match up needs or wants with individuals capable of tutoring in that area. So far the tutors have been volunteers from the church.

Mistretta started the tutoring program when The Bridge opened the new youth space on the building’s south side. He said he started the program because he thought students always need a little extra academic help.

The program has grown each semester. The first semester there was one middle school and one high school student. The second semester had three middle school and two high school students. There is no limit to how many students can sign up.

“There is no limit,” Mistretta said. “We’d like to help whoever we can.”

To sign up for tutoring online, at The Bridge Facebook page or on the website, thebridgemaryville.com.

If interested in being a tutor, call Mistretta at 660.582.2623. Volunteers will be asked to do a background check and agree to the leadership honor code.

Mistretta works with the school to have high school students tutor middle school for A+ hours through the school.