We Gotchya! is planning a monthly dinner at HyVee in Maryville to raise funds and receive donations to supply feminine products to Northwest Missouri State University’s Food Pantry, surrounding communities and others in need.

The dinners will be from 5 to 8 pm, on the third Wednesday of each month, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17 and August 21. There will also be donation baskets on site for those who wish to supply products.

The We Gotchya! organization supports menstruation-related issues in Northwest Missouri and Williamson, Haiti.

The members work to supply feminine products in schools, community partners and the Northwest Missouri State University’s Food Pantry. They make and supply reusable, cotton menstrual pads to the House of Hope Haiti, an orphanage started by two Maryville residents, Bayo Joachim and Mike Bellamy.