Terry Lee Ross, 77, Maryville, died Saturday, October 11, 2025.

He was born and raised in Maryville, and was a lifelong resident of the community.

Mr. Ross served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Ross Motorcycle and Auto Repair for 38 years.

He was past president of the Freedom of the Road Riders Local 26 and was active in the motorcycle community. He was the founder of Monday Night Miracles and dedicated 40 years to helping others achieve sobriety.

A memorial service will be held from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, October 25 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Mr. Ross will be cremated and there will be no burial that day.

