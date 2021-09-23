Terry Don Major, 64, Texarkana, TX, formerly of Clearmont, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Saint Michaels Hospital in Texarkana.

He had been sick with COVID 19 for the past month and a half.

Terry was born in Clarinda, IA, on June 18, 1957, to Donald Gene and Terry Florence Robinson Major. He had resided in Clearmont before moving to Texarkana.

He graduated in 1975 from West Nodaway High School, where he was the senior class president and voted most likely to succeed. He also was a star football running back and won many awards all through high school, as well as breaking many records in track. He later attended multiple technical schools. He graduated from Rehma Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, OK.

On June 28, 1975, Terry was united in marriage to Deborah “Debby” Joy Chitwood.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Clearmont Baptist Church. Pastor Paul McKim was the minister.

The burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.