Teri L. Wilmes Redford, 59, Maryville, died Friday, July 15, 2022.

She was born June 26, 1963, to Richard and Darlene Cooper Wilmes.

Graveside services were Wednesday, July 20 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Cancer Center and Dr. AJ and staff to continue their fight against cancer.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.