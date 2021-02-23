Tenaska Clear Creek made the first annual $15,000 community fund payment to the Nodaway County Commissioners, February 11. The funds are administered by the commissioners and Tenaska will make the payments for 20 years. South District Commissioner Scott Walk, Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker accepts the check from Tenaska plant manager Brent Cline as North Commissioner Chris Burns looks on.

The money can be used for economic development, community health and safety, environment, biodiversity, education, arts and culture activities, youth programming, disadvantaged individuals, community infrastructure improvements, energy related, disaster relief and community assets, and first responder and emergency service programs.