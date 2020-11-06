John T. “Ted” Stevenson, of New Hampton, passed away October 26, 2020, at the age of 89. The son of William T. and Clara Clark Stevenson, Ted was born July 10, 1931, in New Hampton.

Always a New Hampton boy, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the New Hampton Foster Cemetery, a place where he and brother Bill spent their summers mowing for many years.

A private family memorial service to be held at a later date.

Donations may be mailed to Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

