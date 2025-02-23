Northwest Missouri State University’s Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony will perform their first concert of the spring semester at 7 pm, Thursday, February 27, in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The Symphonic Band, under the direction of Shelby Shelton, will present a series of Serbian folk songs.

The Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Katy Strickland, Northwest’s Dennis C. Dau Professor of Instrumental Music, will perform “One Life Beautiful” by Julie Giroux; and “Fluffy Ruffles,” by George H. Green and arranged by William L. Cahn, featuring Shelton as a xylophone soloist.

By performing “One Life Beautiful,” the Wind Symphony will pay tribute to the lives of faculty in the department of fine and performing arts.

“The title is a double-entendre, intending to capture the beauty of every single life while also embracing the reality that having only one life is what makes it so precious and sometimes fleeting,” Strickland said, noting the recent passing of Kat Bilbo, an associate professor of theatre, as well as celebrations of births and an engagement within the families of department faculty. “So we hope this piece captures whatever each listener needs in their own path through life and among other lives lived.”