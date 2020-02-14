Elmina Suzanne “Suzie” Forcade-Haas, 84, St. Joseph, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born October 28, 1935, in Avalon, to J. Curtis and Mary P. Forcade. She grew up in Northwest Missouri and Conway, IA, graduating from Graham High School, Graham, in 1953.

Mrs. Forcade-Haas’s body will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

