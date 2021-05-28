Susan Jane Meyer Stiens, 64, Skidmore, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax.

She was born February 8, 1957, to William Henry and Evelyn Elizabeth Kohmetscher Meyer, in Maryville. She graduated from Jefferson C-123 High School, Conception Jct.

On January 30, 1976, she married Stephen Robert Stiens at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 26 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be at the Burr Oak Cemetery, Stanberry, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Burr Oak Methodist Church, Skidmore.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.