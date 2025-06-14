Susan J. Noakes, 78, Hopkins, died June 8, 2025, at Oak Pointe in Maryville.

She was born on February 3, 1947, in Lafayette, IN, to W. Leroy and Elouise Francis (Lawson) Stokes.

They preceded her in death.

She grew up in Indiana and a ended grade school in Lafayette, then graduated from high school in Lebanon, IN, while living with her grandparents. She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Indiana University School of Nursing, then in 1986, her MSN at St. Louis University School of Nursing, St. Louis. Later she received a Master of Divinity at St. Paul’s School of Theology, in Kansas City.

After marrying, she moved to Mountain Home, ID, while her husband was in the US Air Force. She later moved to O’Fallon, then St. Charles, and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital there. She moved to Hopkins in 1995.

Mrs. Noakes served her country in the US Army Nurses Corp.

She retired from nursing in 1995 and became an ordained minister at the Hopkins and Pickering United Methodist Churches, and in 1999, the Ravenwood Methodist Church was added. She had also preached at the Sheridan, Grant City and Denver Methodist Churches. She was an elder in the United Methodist Conference.

Her memberships included, PEO, the Mental Health Committee of Nodaway County, and the Habitat For Humanity Board of Northwest Missouri.

She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will at 11 am, Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Hopkins. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The burial with full military rites will follow the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials are suggested to a church of the donor’s choice, or to The Ministry Center, 917 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

