The caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville continue to be deeply moved by the outpouring of support shown by the local citizens during this time of struggle.

“Now more than ever, we are reminded how wonderful it is to be a part of a community that has always felt like family” said Megan Jennings, St. Francis Hospital Foundation development director. “During this crisis, our caregivers stand ready to serve, knowing we are family taking care of family.”

Jennings reported that many people have reached out, searching for ways to help in the fight against COVID-19. Below are some ways Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville could use the support. Caregiver and hospice and home care patient support items include:

• Bottled water and other drinks

• A gift card for groceries

• Paper towels

• Bath tissue

• Fruit, to-go snacks

• Disinfectant wipes

• Hand sanitizer

• Local restaurants gift cards

The nurse educators at Northwest Missouri State University are managing an Amazon Wish List that provides a few items for caregivers serving on the front lines.

She continued by explaining another effort.

“We have purchased over 40 meals across nine different communities with our COVID-19 Meal Assistance Fund for Local Cancer Patients,” said Jennings. “We have received many cards of thanks through this program and feel like it serves a great need. We are beginning round two of meal orders this week for those that need them.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Mosaic Medical Building between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm. Drive through drop-off service can be arranged by calling ahead.

Philanthropic support can be designated toward support or capital for equipment, technology and infrastructure needs during this COVID-19 pandemic. To make a financial contribution, contact Jennings at 660.562.7933 or 660.562.7049 or mail the contribution to 2024 South Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.