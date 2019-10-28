The MU Extension is offering three opportunities, in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway Counties, to learn the ins and outs of the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Public government bodies must follow the Missouri Sunshine Law. While they may feel that they have a good understanding of the law, it is always good to have a refresher. The meetings will be taught by Jerry Baker, retired MU Extension community development specialist. Each meeting will present the same materials and is free to attend.

The first meeting will be held in Maryville at the Nodaway County Administration Center at 6 pm, Monday, November 18.

The second will be in Rock Port at the Velma Houts Building at 10 am, Wednesday, December 4.

The third meeting will be held in Oregon at the Holt County Extension Office at 1 pm, Thursday, December 5.

Individuals do not need to serve on a board in the county to attend.

RSVP is encouraged to help plan for materials.