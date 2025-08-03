By Morgan Guyer

Following an illustrious four years with the Kansas State Wildcats, Maryville native and former Spoofhound athlete Serena Sundell competed for the 3×3 Women’s Nations League Team in Punta Arenas July 21-27.

She helped the USA team take first in the standings with the squad racking up 540 tour points over the week long FIBA 3×3 Nations League Americas Conference.

The conference featured six three-game tournaments over seven days. The USA team took first on four of the days, good enough to capture the title before the final day. Sundell’s best performances included 16 points on day 1 and 17 points on day 4. She was joined by Taylor Bigby, Joyce Edwards, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Zee Spearman and Rachel Ullstrom to round out the roster.

Earlier in the summer, Sundell also helped her team win the 3XBA event at the Spokane Hoopfest, Spokane, WA June 27-28.