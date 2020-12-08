Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1848 confirmed cases; 270 probable cases

 233 active cases

 1871 released from isolation

 124 total hospitalizations

 12 current hospitalizations

 14 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.