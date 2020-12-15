Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The 18th death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 70-79 years of age.

 1901 confirmed cases; 287 probable cases

 97 active cases

 2073 released from isolation

 133 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.