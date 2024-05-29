To keep students’ reading skills sharp, area schools offer summer library hours.

Nodaway-Holt Elementary’s summer library is open from 1 to 4 pm, Tuesdays, June 4, 18 and 25; 1 to 3 pm, Tuesday, June 11; 9 am to noon, Thursdays, June 6, 20, and 27. The summer library will be closed Thursday, July 13.

West Nodaway is working with its Really Great Reading curriculum for summer library. Teachers have recommended specifically for some students to attend and parents have signed up other students. Do to construction at the school, the program will be the last week of July through the first week or two of August. There are two programs: the emerging program and the developing program. For more information, email Principal Tim Conn at tconn@wnrockets.com.

Also at WN is the “All Around the World with Books” summer library from 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 4 to August 1. There is a summer reading passport and a stamp for each visit and books checked out. Accelerated Reader will be available for students to earn points for next school year.

The Maryville Public Library is running a summer reading program starting Saturday, June 1 through Wednesday, July 31.