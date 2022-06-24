Summer hits its stride with fun activities in Nodaway County. Following are the events submitted to the Nodaway News Leader.

July 1-31 – Nodaway County Summer Reading Program at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main. Library cards for children from birth through sixth grade who reside outside the Maryville city limits will be funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners through the ARPA fund. Prizes are provided with funding from the Maryville Pride Lions Club. Library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.

July 1-29 – No Hunger Summer, free sack lunch pickup for all children at the United Methodist Church, 222 North Clarinda, Burlington Jct., Monday-Friday, 11:30 am to 1 pm. Parents may make a small donation for a lunch if they are able. No one will be turned away. For more information, contact Mary Porter, 660.562.8653 or Terry Robison, 660.253.0823.

July 2 – Maryville Optimist Club Kids Fishing Tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

July 2 – 45th Annual 4th of July Lisa Lane Parade, starts at Lisa Lane by 16th Street and continues to North Mulberry, begins at 10 am.

July 2 – Fireworks at Mozingo Lake for Independence Day.

July 2, 6, 8, 12, 13, 18, 21, 29 – Maryville Parks and Rec observes July Park and Rec month with activities in the city’s parks. For more information, contact 660.562.2923.

July 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29 – Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, Hickory Grove Schoolhouse and Caleb Burns House are open, 1 to 4 pm.

July 5, 12, 19, 26 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm.

July 7 – Fresh Mobile Pantry by Second Harvest Community Food Bank on Fourth Street in Barnard, 10 am to noon. Open to the general public while supplies last, SNAP and CSFP application assistance provided. For more information, call 816.364.3663.

July 7 – Conception Community Blood Drive at American Legion Building, 408 Berry St. Conception Jct., sponsored by Jefferson C-123, 1 to 6 pm. Appointments are preferred, book at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: AK. For more information, contact Sandy Wilmes at 660.652.3514 or wlsandy@hotmail.com.

July 9, 16, 23, 30 – Maryville Market sponsored by Make It Maryville and The Hangar, in The Hangar parking lot. Fresh vegetables, crafts and more.

July 9 – Backyard Vine and Wine, Tyler and Cheyenne Giles Outdoor Concert, Clear Creek Catering, 30484 Icon Road, Maryville, 7 to 9 pm. For more information, call 660-582-4474.

July 9, 10 – Parnell Duck Race and Festival. Bring lawn chairs, festival held rain or shine.

Saturday events at the Parnell Fire Station: kids pedal pull, 5:30 pm; family movie, 7:45 pm; following movie, fireworks by Parnell Volunteer Fire Department; pulled pork and nachos served at Lions Shelter, freewill donation, proceeds go to park renovation, 6 pm until it’s gone; fire department beer garden and music in the East City Park shelter, served by Tuck Point Bar and Grill, 8 pm to midnight.

Sunday: Free Show and Shine in the east park, contact Steve Mullock, 660.582.9374, 9 am to 3 pm; Church service at bandstand in the park, service by Crystal Dooley, Parnell UMC, bring a lawn chair, 10:45 am; UMC BBQ at white tent in park, 11 am to 2 pm; Parade, “As American as Cherry Pie,” Grand Marshals Greg and Lisa Welch, registration at church, 660.937.2658, 9:30 to 11 am, parade starts at 11:30 am; Cherry Pie Baking contest, bring homemade cherry pies to the tent in the park before parade starts, judging following parade; St. Joseph Catholic Church Homemade Ice Cream with all the toppings at the Lions shelter, noon until it’s gone; “Outlaw Creek Band” at the bandstand, noon to 4 pm; Mystery Box Auction at the bandstand during band breaks, proceeds go to Parnell UMC, 1 pm; Duck Race at Platte River Access, sponsored NEN Senior Class, 1:30 pm; Cherry Pie Eating Contest, register at white tent, 2 pm; Kids Obstacle Course on Main Street, sponsored by Parnell Fire Department, 3 pm.

All day Sunday activities include craft and vendor fair, set up fee $20; American Legion Auxiliary drinks and raffle for various prizes; NEN Classes sponsor various booths and dunk tank, free bounce house for children.

July 12 – American Legion Post 100 Blood Drive, at AL Post, 1104 East Fifth, Maryville, 2 to 6 pm. Appointments are preferred. Book at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: EH6S. For more information, contact David Dredge at 660.541.0502 or d52red09@gmail.com.

July 14 – Candidate Forum, Nodaway Courthouse, candidates for the US House and Senate, the Missouri House and Senate and Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds, 6 pm. The media panel will have representatives from the Nodaway News Leader, the Maryville Forum and KXCV-KRNW.

July 14, 15, 16 – Nodaway County Fair.

July 14, 15, 16 – Maryville Host Lions food tent at the Nodaway County Fair; Quilt Show sponsored by Ferluknat Farm held at The Rose Theater.

July 16 – Nodaway County Historical Society Ice Cream Social at the museum, 2 to 4 pm. Museum is open for tours and browsing.

July 16 – Tri-C Tractor and Truck Pull in Clyde, 6:30 pm. All proceeds go to the Ryan J. Pappert Memorial Scholarship Fund and projects in the Tri-C Community.

July 16 – MPR’s Concert in the Park, Run with it, Donaldson Westside Park, 7 pm.

July 21 – South Nodaway area Blood Drive, in the SN school cafeteria, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, sponsored by SN NHS, 2 to 6 pm. Appointments are preferred, book at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: KCVG. For more information, contact Seth Jenkins at 660. 652.3727 or seth.jenkins@southnodaway.k12. mo.us.

July 22 – West Nodaway High School and Community Blood Drive, American Legion Post, Burlington Jct., sponsored by WNFFA, 2 to 6 pm. Appointments are preferred, book at savealifenow.org/group, enter code: CBHX. For more information, contact Nicki Honan at 660.725.3317 or nhonan@wnrockets.com.

July 23 – Off Road Vehicle Ride starts at Sheridan Community Hall.

July 23 – Moonlight Movie Night at Bearcat Football Stadium, 9 pm.

July 23, 24 – Ultimate Horsemens Challenge Association event sponsored by Mid-Central Horseman, Mozingo.

July 29, 30 – Skidmore Punkin Show with Punkin Show Smoke Off on Saturday.

July 28 – The Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm.