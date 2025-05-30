The start of summer always sees busy plans for summer time fun with the family.

Here are the events submitted to the Nodaway News Leader.

Now through June 4 – The Rose Theater has the Smithsonian Exhibit “Voices and Votes.

May 31- Northwest Missouri State University Night at the St. Joseph Mustangs, game starts at 7 pm at Phil Welch Stadium, 2600 SW Parkway, St. Joseph.

June 2 – July 31 – Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for all ages.

June 1 – American Legion Post 528 will hold a freewill donation breakfast from 8 am to noon at the post in Parnell. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs made to order, bacon, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

June 3, 10, 17, 24 – Hopkins Historical Museum is open from 1 to 3 pm.

West Nodaway Food Pantry at the Burlington Jct. Christian Church, 4 to 6:30 pm.

June 5 – NCARSE will meet at the Nodaway County Senior Center for a summer brunch, 8:30 am. All retired school employees are invited, program will feature some of the Nodaway County teachers who have received classroom grants.

June 6 – First Friday Coffee at United Fiber’s South Main Office sponsored by Maryville Chamber of Commerce, 7:30 to 9 am.

June 7 – Pickering Pony Pull presented by the Pickering Lions Club, 6 pm.

Maryville Downtown Summer Shop Hop 9 am to 4 pm.

Big Fish Tournament at Nodaway Lake, 5 am to 6:30 pm.

Second Saturday at the Museum, Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, open for tours, coffee and refreshments, 9 to 11 am. Admission is free, donations are welcome.

Maryville Elks Lodge Block Party, 1 pm to 1 am; is child friendly until 7 pm with bouncy house, face painting, fire department water show, car show and Bingo. Evening activities will include a cornhole tournament, DJ, dance and dinner. Cost is $5 per person.

June 7, 14, 21, 28 – Downtown Maryville Market, corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets, 8 am to noon.

June 9 – Beebusters will meet at the Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura, Maryville, 7 to 9 pm.

June 9-13 – Maryville Chamber’s Lunch Local at Pizza Ranch.

June 10 – Second Harvest Community Food Bank and The Ministry Center Mobile Food Pantry, at First United Methodist Church Parking lot, 10 am to noon or until food is gone.

Chamber Ambassador meeting at Pizza Ranch, noon to 1 pm.

June 11 – “Walk with a Doc” is at the north end of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, noon.

June 11, 18, 25 – West Nodaway Food Drop at Burlington Jct. Christian Church, 4:30 pm until the food is gone.

June 12 – Nodaway County Republican Women and Men Associates meeting at Pizza Ranch, Maryville, 11:30 am lunch, meeting at noon.

June 12, 26 – Hopkins Food Pantry, 102 South Fifth Street, Hopkins, from 3 to 5 pm.

June 14 – Skidmore’s Second Saturday Craft and Flea Market, 8 am to noon.

Skidmore Depot Museum open and bake sale during the Second Saturday craft and flea market.

Second Saturday at the Museum, Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, open for tours, coffee and refreshments, 9 to 11 am. Admission is free, donations are welcome.

“Starting Your Family History” a Genealogy Workshop with Tina Brown, Owner of Rots by Tina B at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, 11 am.

VFW Post 442 will have a post picnic at Beal Park, Maryville, 5 pm. Members can contact Jeremy Cobb at 573-418-1671.

Free Concert in the Park at Donaldson Westside Park, 7 to 9 pm. There will be food, drinks, face paint, inflatable obstacle course, games and the band Fast Times KC, an 80s cover band.

June 14, 20 – Maryville Public Library’s Crocheting 101 Class, each class is the same, 10 spots are available for each class; Saturday starts at 10 am, Friday is at 6 pm. Registration is required and cost is $5 at the library front desk. Program is for adults.

June 15 – American Legion Post 464 Breakfast at the post in Conception Jct., 7 to 11 am. Proceeds will go to the Heart of America Tractor Club.

June 16 – 17 – Maryville Community Blood Drive at the gym, First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Monday, 9 am to 3 pm; Tuesday, 1 to 7 pm. Sign up at savealifenow.org/group and use group code BL. For more information, contact Evie Church at 660.541.4257 or echurch39@gmail.com.

June 19 – Juneteenth.

June 20 – Roxy Center in Hopkins Concert featuring Forney Brothers Reunion and special guests: 2nd Go Around, 7 pm. It is a freewill donation.

June 21 – Eagles Bearcat Aerie 3669 Fourth Annual Poker Run in memory of Lt. Bryan Arnold, proceeds to support fire departments along the ride. For more information, call Jerry Porter at 660.541.0115.

Father’s Day Brunch ‘N BBQ at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville, 10 am to 2 pm. RSVP to 660.562.2799.

June 22 – Maryville Bearcat Eagles 3669 is holding a benefit fundraiser for Phil Forney at the lodge, from 4 to 6 pm. All are encouraged to attend. There is a $20 minimum donation per plate.

June 23 – Nodaway County Historical Society’s annual membership meeting is at the museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, 5:30 pm. The meeting is open to all members. Appetizers will be served.

June 25 – BOSS Coffee, Maryville Public Library, 8:15 to 10 am.

American Legion Post 100 Blood Drive, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville, 2 to 6 pm. Sign up at savealifenow.org/group and use group code EH65. For more information, contact David Dredge at 660.541.0502 or d52dred09@gmail.com.

June 26 – Maryville Writers Guild will meet at the Nodaway Historical Society Museum, taking a tour and exploring resources available for writing research, 7 pm.

June 27 – Memory Cafe, FUMC, 102 North Main, Maryville, 10 to 11:15 am.

Burlington Jct. Tractor Pull, 6 pm.

June 28 – Elmo’s 75th Fourth of July Celebration, activities all day, with fireworks show at dark.

Heart of America 20th Annual Tractor Cruise begins and ends at the Nodaway County Community Building, 25669 Hawk Road, Maryville, registration 6 to 8 am, cruise begins at 8 am.

Northeast Nodaway R-V All-School Reunion at Ravenwood High School gym, doors open at 4 pm; dinner, speaker and special recognitions, 6 pm. Deadline for reservations is Saturday, June 7. Contact Janet Waldeier at 512.633.0202 or Jeremy Waldeier at 660.541.1845.

“Rock the Ville” sponsored by The Pub and Black Pony Brewing Co. is a summer street dance, food vendors and performances by Cry Tough, a Poison tribute band and Shoot to Thrill, a tribute to AC/DC on Fourth Street between Main and Buchanan Streets, 7:30 pm.

June 29 – Barnard Historical Society Depot Museum is open from 1 to 4 pm. Other times available by appointment by calling Mike Walker at 816.262.4814.

June 30 – July 2 – Northwest Missouri State University Ag Camp for children ages six to 10 years, 1 to 4 pm. For more information, message Emma Brushwood on Facebook.