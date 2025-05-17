Martha Sue Thompson, 82, Burlington Jct, died Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Maryville.

She was born March 2, 1943, to Basil and Edith Curshall Koger in Maryville.

On February 18, 1962, she married James Paul “Jim” Denney. He preceded her in death February 9, 1986. She then married Nolan Bruce Thompson on April 16, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV.

Mrs. Thompson worked for the West Nodaway School for over 30 years where she served the Quitman, Clearmont and Burlington Jct children. After retirement, she had a home daycare.

She spent her entire life in the Burlington Jct. area where she was an active member of the community and a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Friday, May 16 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman.

Memorials may be directed to Southern Bank in Sue’s memory.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.