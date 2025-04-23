As part of the Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvement Project, West First Street is now closed between Munn Avenue and Frederick Avenue, that may continue to be closed approximately 2.5 to 3.5 weeks.

The MoDOT-approved detour begins at Icon and First Street, directing traffic south to Route V, then to Main Street, and on to the Highway 71 Bypass. The eastbound detour signage starts at the Highway 71 Bypass and Highway 136. This detour is primary for truck traffic.

Local drivers should be able to navigate around the closure using adjacent streets near Munn and Frederick. The city stresses that drivers should follow posted signage and use extra caution in the area.

The project so far has seen, December 23, 2024, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance to execute a contract with Keller Construction Company, Glen Carbon, IL, for $4,439,417.69, as well as change order number one with VF Anderson, Harrisonville, at the recent April 14 meeting. The proposed project aims to design and improve the increased flow of the stormwater infrastructure on the campus of Northwest Missouri State with the many new building and concrete parking lots, along a tributary of Peach Creek, leading to Judah Park.