Steven Ray Christiason, 59, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, ER, Maryville.

He was born May 8, 1963, in Topeka, KS, to Jerry and Janice Isaacs Christiason. He lived many years in Kansas City, and had moved to Maryville two years ago.

Mr. Christiason had been a cook at Danny’s Bar-B-Que in Kansas City.

Mr. Christiason’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to Terri and family to help with final expenses.

