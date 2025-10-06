Steven Richard Beason, 77, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

He was born April 8, 1948, to Richard Lee Beason and Lois Lucile Beason in Quitman. He spent the majority of his life in Maryville. He was a graduate of high school and furthered his education at Stevens Electrical College, completing a one-year program.

Mr. Beason was a dedicated farmer, working for himself in Maryville, and spent a decade with Uniroyal.

The family will greet friends at an open visitation from 12:30 to 2 pm, Saturday, October 4 at the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

The funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the church. There will be a private family burial afterwards at the Wilcox Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home.