Steve Hartman, 65, Maryville, died Monday, June 16, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born July 17, 1959, to Robert E. and Donna L. Mattson Hartman in Maryville.

He was a graduate of Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On July 12, 1986, he married Sherry Swickhamer in Foster. She survives of the home.

Mr. Hartman was a teacher at West Nodaway R-I in Burlington Jct. He coached baseball, football, basketball and track and field. His coaching career took him all over the state of Missouri.

Mr. Hartman’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Friday, June 20 at Price Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.