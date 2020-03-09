Stephen Allan Coleman, 49, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Andrew County.

He was born August 22, 1970, in Maryville to Carol King. He was a 1988 graduate of Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, both of Maryville.

The funeral service was Monday, March 9 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, IA.

Memorials can be directed to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nodaway County, 2112 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

