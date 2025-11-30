Stella Elizabeth Lyle, 84, died Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

She was born October 29, 1941, to Clarence and Mary King in New Salisbury, IN. She attended Morgan Township High School in Palmyra, IN, and pursued further education at Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda, IA.

She was married to Jack Lyle. He preceded her in death in 2022.

For the last 25 years, Mrs. Lyle devoted herself to helping her husband on their farm.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am, Saturday, November 29 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are provided by Bram Funeral Home.