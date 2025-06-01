Jerry Riley, People Services lead operator at the Maryville water plant, received the Small Water Plant Operator of the Year by the statewide organization of Missouri Water Environment Association at their 2025 convention in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Riley, who has managed the Maryville plant for 12 years, began his career in water and wastewater treatment in 1993 with Burlington Jct where he worked for 19 years. Next he worked at Craig, opening a new plant there in 2012. After arriving in Maryville, he brought on the new wastewater plant online in 2015 He now anticipates bringing the new water plant in Maryville, his third new facility, online in the near future.

“I really enjoy bringing new plants online and the challenges it brings,” said Riley.

The operator of the year award recognizes a person who has been current with training, record keeping, the plant has had no violations and is in compliance with the state. Riley has the highest levels of certifications in water treatment, wastewater and water distribution for Missouri and Iowa.

Riley was the first nominee from Northwest Missouri and he also received recognition for his over 30 years of service by the Missouri Rural Water Association last year.

“I was honored to receive the operator award and be recognized for the hard work through the years,” said Riley.