In June, the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office will kick off annual outreach efforts for unclaimed property and publish a total of over 175,000 names for those who have unclaimed property worth $50 or more.

This is not the state’s money; it is Missourians’ money, and State Treasurer Vivek Malek encourages everyone to check for unclaimed property at showmemoney.com.

The state treasurer’s office currently holds over $1.5 billion of unclaimed assets in over 10 million accounts. One in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is nearly $300.

“I am committed to returning this money to its rightful owners,” said Malek. “It is likely you or someone you know can be found in the database on our website with unclaimed property. Even if you don’t see your name in the local newspaper listing, you may have some money available to claim!”

The Nodaway News Leader will be publishing the legal notice in the June 26 edition.

In fiscal year 2024, the treasurer’s office returned over $56.4 million in unclaimed property, surpassing all previous records from the office. Fiscal year 2025 is currently on track to set a new historic high for the program.