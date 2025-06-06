The Missouri State Beekeepers Association (MSBA) announced recently one of its proactive efforts to combat this year’s honey bee colony losses experienced across the state, emphasizing the critical impact on Missouri’s agricultural sector.

In response to these challenges, the MSBA is hosting an educational conference, MO Bee Day 2025, Saturday, June 21 at the Darr Agricultural Center in Springfield.

Honey bees are vital pollinators, essential to producing a vast array of crops, including fruits, vegetables, and nuts, contributing billions annually to the national agricultural economy. Recent reports indicate higher-than-average colony losses this past year, posing a serious threat to both commercial beekeeping operations and the state’s food supply. Factors such as disease, pests, habitat loss and environmental stressors continue to challenge honey bee health.

“The health of our honey bee populations directly impacts the vitality of Missouri’s agriculture,” said Ray Shadow, president of MSBA. “The high losses experienced this year underscore the urgent need for beekeepers, from hobbyists to professionals, to have access to the latest knowledge and best management practices. MO Bee Day 2025 is designed as a direct response to these challenges, providing the tools and information necessary for beekeepers to recover from losses, enhance their skills, and ensure resilient apiaries.”

MO Bee Day 2025 offers a robust schedule tailored to beekeepers of all experience levels, from aspiring enthusiasts to seasoned veterans:

• Beginner Track: Sessions like “Honey bee Biology and Behaviors” and “Hive Styles and Equipment Basics” will provide a solid foundation for those new to the hobby, ensuring they start their beekeeping journey well-prepared.

• Intermediate Sessions: Topics such as “Queen Rearing Biology,” “Stock Selection” and “Value Added Products” will help beekeepers refine their techniques and explore new avenues within beekeeping.

• Advanced Learning: Experienced beekeepers can delve into “Winter Feeding/Insulation,” “Making Nucs and Splits,” “Comb Honey History and Production” and “Alcohol Wash/Sugar Shake and Oxalic Acid Dribble Treatment” to address complex issues and optimize hive health.

• Hands-on Opportunities: Attendees can participate in practical demonstrations including “Marking Queens and Drone Practice,” “Hive Inspection and Mite Wash,” and “Grafting Demonstration.”

The conference also features a keynote address by Jerry Hayes of Bee Culture Magazine, a dedicated vendor area for supplies and resources, and unique experiences like a Honey House and Operations Tour.

For registration and the full conference schedule, please visit mobees.org.