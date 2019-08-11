Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of local governments and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

The report, which includes cities, towns and villages, noted several of the towns in Nodaway County have not filed the annual financial reports for 2018. They were Clearmont, Guilford and a partial report from Conception Jct. There were 268 cities and villages in the state which should have filed financial statements, 138 did not.

There was another report from the auditor’s office dealing with the state’s political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the state auditor’s office within six months of the end of their fiscal year. Locally there were several which had not filed the annual report including fire protection districts for Clearmont, Elmo, Hopkins, Polk Rural and Union Township. Of the 1,038 special districts which were required to submit financial statements the report covered and 398 have not filed.