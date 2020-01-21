Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released her office’s annual review of local property tax rates.

The State Auditor’s office reviews rates to determine if they are compliant with state law and to monitor rate adjustments to ensure revenue neutrality, as required by law. The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases.

The lengthy report provides property tax rates reported to the State Auditor’s Office for local government entities, such as cities, counties and school and fire districts. In 2018, staff reviewed 4,814 property tax rates of 2,798 taxing authorities. This is the fourth year in a row no taxing authorities levied a tax rate which exceeded the tax rate certified since the auditor began reviewing property tax rates in 1985.

Nodaway County entities, their assessed value, tax rate ceiling, tax levy and the revenue is given. If the tax has a expiration year, that is the final data piece.

Atchison Township: $6,930,398, 0.0476, 0.0476, $3,299; Road and Bridge, $6,930,398 0.4752, 0.4752, $32,933; Special Road and Bridge, $6,930,398, 0.3597, 0.3597, $24,929, Expires 2020; Debt Service, $6,930,398, $1.0894, $1.0894, $75,500.

Grant Township: $11,293,091, 0.0433, 0.0433, $4,890; Road & Bridge, $11,293,091, 0.4320, 0.4320, $48786; Special Road and Bridge, $11,293,091, 0.3373, 0.3373, $38,092, Expires 2020.

Green Township: $6,446,229, 0.0489, 0.0489, $3,152; Road & Bridge, $6,446,229, 0.4892, 0.4892, $31,535; Special Road and Bridge, $6,446,229, 0.3666, 0.3666, $23,632, Expires 2020; Debt Service, $6,446,2298, $1.0766, $1.0766, $69,400.

Hopkins Township: $7,750,361, 0.0500, 0.0500, $3,875; Road & Bridge, $7,750,361, 0.5000, 0.5000, $38,752; Special Road and Bridge, $7,750,361, 0.3628, 0.3628, $28,118, Expires 2020.

Hughes Township: $14,363,460, 0.0477, 0.0477, $6,851; Road & Bridge, $14,363,460, 0.4768, 0.4768, $68,485; Special Road and Bridge, $14,363,460, 0.3338, 0.3338, $47,945, Expires 2020; Debt Service, $14,363,460, 0.3572, 0.3572, $51,306.

Independence Township: $5,008,481, 0.0500, 0.0500, $2,504; Road & Bridge, $5,008,481, 0.5000, 0.5000, $25,042; Special Road and Bridge, $5,008,481, 0.4041, 0.4041, $20,239, Expires 2021; Debt Service, $5,008,481, 0.5431, 0.5431, $27,201.

Jackson Township: $14,457,787, 0.0499, 0.0499, 7,214; Road & Bridge, $14,457,787, 0.4992, 0.4992, $72,173; Special Road and Bridge, $14,457,787, 0.3510, 0.3510, $50,747, Expires 2022; Debt Service, $14,457,787, 0.3389, 0.3389, $48,997.

Jefferson Township: $11,418,699, 0.0499, 0.0499, 5,698; Road & Bridge, $11,418,699, 0.4982, 0.4982, $56,888; Special Road and Bridge, $11,418,699, 0.3568, 0.3568, $40,742, Expires 2020.

Lincoln Township: $7,216,499, 0.0486, 0.0486, $3,507; Road & Bridge, $7,216,499, 0.4858, 0.4858, $35,058; Special Road and Bridge, $7,216,499, 0.3500, 0.3500, $25,258, Expires 2022.

Monroe Township: $5,953,105, 0.0486, 0.0486, $2,893; Road & Bridge, $5,953,105, 0.4744, 0.47449, $28,242; Special Road and Bridge, $5,953,105, 0.3562, 0.3562, $21,205, Expires 2020; Debt Service, $5,953,105, 0.6753, 0.6753, $40,201.

Nodaway Township: $10,893,427, 0.0500, 0.0500, $5,477; Road & Bridge, $10,893,427, 0.5000, 0.5000, $54,467; Special Road and Bridge, $10,893,427, 0.3534, 0.3534, $38,497, Expires 2022; Debt Service, $10,893,427, 0.7068, 0.7068, $76,995.

Polk Township: $199,019,272, 0.0500, 0.0500, $99,510; Road & Bridge, $199,019,272, 0.3087, 0.3087, $614,372; Special Road and Bridge, $199,019,272, 0.1530, 0.1530, $304,499, Expires 2020.

Union Township: $6,765,284, 0.0497, 0.0497, $3,362; Road & Bridge, $6,765,284, 0.4974, 0.4974, $33,651; Special Road and Bridge, $6,765,284, 0.3607, 0.3607, $24,402, Expires 2022; Debt Service, $6,765,284, 0.4186, 0.41865, $28,319.

Washington Township: $10,499,871, 0.0481, 0.0481, $5,050; Road & Bridge, $10,499,871, 0.4814, 0.4814, $50,546; Special Road and Bridge, $10,499,871, 0.3584, 0.3584, $37,632, Expires 2020.

White Cloud Township: $16,247,497, 0.0475, 0.0475, $7,718; Road & Bridge, $16,247,497, 0.4745, 0.4745, $77,094; Special Road and Bridge, $16,247,497, 0.3500, 0.3500, $56,866, Expires 2022; Debt Service, $16,247,497, 0.3570, 0.3570, $58,004.

Barnard FPD: $24,532,702, 0.1916, 0.1916, $47,005.

Graham FPD: $15,217,196, 0.1921, 0.1921, $29,232.

Hopkins FPD: $10,911,691, 0.2235, 0.2235, $24,388.

Polk Rural FPD: $65,119,232, 0.1547, 0.1547, $100,739.

Clearmont FPD: $6,476,734, 0.2805, 0.2805, $18,167.

Skidmore FPD: $12,935,062, 0.2486, 0.2486, $32,157.

West Nodaway FPD: $16,641,337, 0.2739, 0.2739, $45,581.

Jackson Township FPD: $14,457,890, 0, 0, 0; Fire, $14,457,890, 0.2996, 0.2996, $43,316.

Union Township FPD: $5,087,272, 0.3000, 0.3000, $15,262.

Elmo Area FPD: $5,145,291, 0.2810, 0.2810, $14,458.

Parnell FPD: $6,335,515, 0.2985, 0.2985, $18,912.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII: Operating Funds-Schools, $28,329,109, $3.4029, $3.4029, $964,011; Operating Funds-Temp, $28,329,109, 0.9000, 0.9000, $254,962, Expires 2037.

West Nodaway County R-I: Operating Funds-Schools, $24,567,931, $3.5388, $3.5388, $869,410; Debt Service, $24,567,931, $1.1632, 0.6542, $160,7231.

Northeast Nodaway County R-V: Operating Funds-Schools, $16,754,801, $4.8822, $4.8822, $818,003; Debt Service, $16,754,801, 0.9208, 0.7707, $129,129.

Jefferson C-123: Operating Funds-Schools, $14,479,575, $5.9841, $5.6430, $817,0821; Debt Service, $14,479,575, 1.0558, 0.7500, $108,597.

North Nodaway R-VI: Operating Funds-Schools, $16,209,262, $4.1357, $4.0605, $658,177; Debt Service, $16,209,262, 0.7256, 0.5900, $95,635.

Maryville R-II: Operating Funds-Schools, $191,147,126, $4.6011, $4.2757, $8,172,878; Debt Service, $191,147,126, $1.0003, 0.7900, $1,510,062.

South Nodaway R-IV: Operating Funds-Schools, $15,773,993, $5.3202, $5.3202, $839,208; Debt Service, $15,773,993, 0.8104, 0.5900, $93,067.

Nodaway County: General Revenue, $334,263,462, 0.3477, 0.1600, $534,822.

Ambulance: $334,263,462, 0.0000, 0.0000.

Developmental Disabled Board: $334,263,462, 0.0500, 0.0500, $167,132.

Senior Services: $334,263,462, 0.0500, 0.0500, $167,132.

Nodaway County Health Center: $332,700,082, 0.0500, 0.0500, $166,350.

Other entities that collect tax revenue are:

City of Arkoe: General Revenue, $350,278, $$1.0000, 1.0000, $3,503.

City of Barnard: General Revenue, $1,023,219, 0.9731, 0.9731, $9,957; Streets, $1,023,219, $1.3150, $1.3150, $13,455, Expires 2020.

City of Burlington Jct., General Revenue, $3,412,713, $1.0000, $1.0000, $34,127; Streets, $3,412,713, $1.0176, $1.0176, $34,728, Expires 2022; Debt Service, $3,412,713, 0.4235, 0.4235, $14,453.

City of Clearmont, General Revenue, $1,161,579, 0.7355, 0.7355, $8,543.

Village of Clyde, General Revenue, $633,450, 0.4966, 0.4966, $3,146.

City of Conception Jct., General Revenue, $1,426,636, 0.9821, 0.9821, $14,011.

City of Elmo, General Revenue, $756,414, $1.0000, $1.0000, $7,564; Streets, $756,414, 0.6759, 0.6759, $5,113.

City of Graham, General Revenue, $921,321, $1.0000, $1.0000, $9,213; Streets, $921,321, 0.0000, 0.0000, 0; Streets-Temp, $921,321, $1.1815, $1.1815, $10,885, Expires 2019.

Village of Guilford, General Revenue, $704,614, 0.9161, 0.9161, $6,455; Streets, $704,614, 0.5202, 0.5202, $3,665, Expires 2020.

City of Hopkins, General Revenue, $3,323,183, 0.3734, 0.3734, $12,409; Lights, $3,323,183, 0.2103, 0.2103, $6,989; Streets, $3,323,183, 0.2500, 0.2500, $8,308; General Revenue-Temp, $3,323,183, 0.2021, 0.2021, $6,716, Expires 2019; Street Improvements, $3,323,183, 0.7553, 0.7553, $25,100, Expires 2021.

City of Maryville, General Revenue, $136,025,084, 0.3650, 0.3650, $496,492; Parks & Recreation, $136,025,084, 0.4085, 0.4085, $555,662; Library, $136,025,084, 0.2852, 0.2852, $387,944; Debt Service, $136,025,084, 0.0782, 0.0782, $106,372.

City of Parnell, General Revenue, $584,260, $1.0000, $1.0000, $5,843; Parks & Recreation, $584,260, 0.3140, 0.3140, $1,835, Expires 2020; General Revenue-Temp, $584,260, 0.4186, 0.4186, $2,446, Expires 2020.

City of Pickering, General Revenue, $787,202, 0.8700, 0.8700, $6,849; Streets, $787,202, $1.0338, $1.0338, $8,138, Expires 2021.

City of Ravenwood, General Revenue, $2,904,053, 0.7876, 0.7876, $22,872; Streets, $2,904,053, $1.4000, $1.4000, $40,657, Expires 2020.

City of Skidmore, General Revenue, $1,846,605, 0.9859, 0.9859, $18,206; Streets, $1,846,605, 0.9859, 0.9859, $18,206.

Hoover Frankum WSD General Revenue $1,186,682, 0.3800, 0.3800, $4,509.

Mozingo Creek Watershed Subdistrict General Revenue $12,003,061, 0.0000, 0.0000, 0.

102 River Tributaries Subdistrict General Revenue $8,521,103, 0.1000, 0.1000, $8,521.