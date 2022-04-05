The office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Nodaway County in northwest Missouri.

The county received a rating of “good” in a state audit released in July 2015.

“These audits will provide independent reviews of county government operations to ensure taxpayer resources have been used appropriately and to recommend improvements that will better serve citizens,” Galloway said. “If anyone in the community has feedback that may be helpful, I encourage them to reach out through my Whistleblower Hotline.”­­

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800.347.8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.