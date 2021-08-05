Stanley Ermel “Stan” Sportsman, 60, Graham, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born September 7, 1960, in Fairfax, to Ermal and Wilda Joan Johnson Sportsman, Jr. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School in 1978, and lived all his life in the area.

On September 6, 1981, he married Cathy Renee Carter in Graham.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm, Sunday, August 8 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Saturday evening, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.