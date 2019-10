St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, will have a pulled pork supper from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 5 in the basement of the church. The menu for the freewill donation supper will feature pulled pork, hotdogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts.

An extra Mass service will be held before the meal at 4:30 pm for those who wish to attend.