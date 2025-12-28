Mosaic Life Care Foundation recently received a gift for the inspireU Children’s Discovery Center that provides three free nights for families.

Located in Downtown St. Joseph, this state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to fostering physical health, mental wellness and educational enrichment.

The dates are 5:30 to 8 pm, January 22, March 19 and May 21.

The foundation thanks the Leah Spratt Charitable Trust, Rhonda Rochambeau, Rick Rochambeau, and Rene Rochambeau McCrary, committee members, for this generous commitment.

Make a fun evening of play for the whole family! inspireU Children’s Discovery Center, located at 521 Felix Street, St. Joseph, features over 20 core exhibits, a rooftop exploratorium, interactive play areas and educational spaces for children ages birth to 10 and their families.