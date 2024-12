Residents of the Nodaway County Services Group Homes were invited to the St. Gregory’s gym December 20, and were treated to some Christmas carols from the students, as well as coffee and donuts.

The students from St. Gregory Barbarigo School sang various Christmas-themed songs, including “Frosty the Snowman,” “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer,” as well as others.