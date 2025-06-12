Students from St. Gregory’s School presented the Maryville Rotary Club with 135 pairs of shoes equaling $3,000 worth. Mark Kempf, Maryville Rotarian, far left on the back row, was instrumental in raising the funds by baking cinnamon rolls three Sundays for the students to sell after Sunday mass. Those students making the delivery of the shoes were front: Torri Tobin, Vilhelmina Chloupek, Ryleigh Bostwick, Reagan Kurz, Cate Jordan, Will Snyders, Kody Gockel; back: Kempf, Emma Simmerman, Rylee Stiens, Easton Liebhart, Chloe Casteel, Emily Yaple, Jonah Conn. The shoes were added to the Maryville Rotary Club’s donation of Shoes for Orphan Souls initiative for the Rotary District 6040 Conference.