St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, Maryville, will present an update on the first 100 days, and preview the next 200 days of their Faith Forward capital campaign at 6:30 pm, Friday, March 7 in St. Gregory Barbarigo Church. The event is open to the public.

The Faith Forward campaign was launched in November 2024 after several months of planning and community feedback. The purpose of the campaign is to raise funds for expanding space in the school and church buildings. Additional space is needed for the church’s growing Catechesis of the Good Shepherd children’s religious formation, a covered church entrance for increased safety during bad weather, and more functional fellowship areas.

“We invite everyone to attend,” said Fr. Albert J. Bruecken, pastor at St. Gregory’s Church. “We’re starting to see the fruits of our CGS program, and this campaign will help us provide even better formation for our children. But we also need additional space in order to be more welcoming to all the community members who come to St. Gregory’s to worship, for religious education, for small groups and community events. We aren’t just investing in our parish, we’re investing in the spiritual future of Maryville and beyond.”

The update will include a presentation with details about the building projects, status of fund-raising efforts, and projected construction timeline. If you have questions or would like to support the campaign, please contact Chris Kuhlemeyer at 660.582.3833.