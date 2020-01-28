St. Gregory Barbarigo School in Maryville invites moms to take their knight in shining armor out for a special evening of dancing, medieval games and fun at the annual Mom & Son Date Knight.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 pm, Friday, January 31, in the school gym. The evening will include dancing, Slay the Dragon games, refreshments and photo opportunities. Costumes are welcome and encouraged, but not necessary. Boys can dress as knights or dragons, with moms as their princess.

Cost is $30 per couple and $5 for each additional child. There are no age requirements for sons, and pre-registration isn’t necessary. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at one.bidpal.net/knightout or payment by cash, check or card can be made at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, which funds items such as textbooks, computers and playground equipment.