St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish, Maryville, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, September 7, marking a major milestone in its Faith Forward Capital Campaign.

Parishioners and families have united to invest in the future of St. Gregory’s, with a primary focus on expanding space for Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS), the religion curriculum for all children attending St. Gregory’s Catholic Church.

CGS offers children dedicated time in the atrium, a prepared space where they spend 90 minutes each session in prayer, experiencing new presentations and working with hands-on materials. Through this approach, children build a foundational relationship with God rooted in His love for them, one that we pray will continue to grow throughout their lives, knowing that God is always with us.

“All are invited to experience this exciting new chapter as we continue to expand and grow,” stated Kelsi Meyer, committee chairperson. “The Faith Forward campaign reflects the generosity of our community and our shared hope for the spiritual formation of our children and families.”

Event schedule: 11 am, Mass; 12:15 pm, groundbreaking ceremony, immediately following Mass; lunch, Parish Hall after the ceremony; 1 to 3 pm, Kool Kats and games throughout the afternoon.

The celebration is open to the public.