The organization, Ten Squared Men on a Mission, gave their quarterly gift to St. Francis Hospital Foundation. Those present for the check-passing photo were Larry Mannasmith, Debbie Hoffman, Megan Jennings, John Teale, Doug Sutton and Nate Blackford, who are representatives of the organization, the foundation and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. The monies are expected to be used for the new Healing Garden, five new parking spaces, a drop-off area, along with many important patient care services. These services will include fuel cards for transportation assistance, monthly meals through Schwann’s, prescription assistance and medical equipment assistance.