After the retirement of two long-standing board members: Jim Jacoby and Kay Wilson, the St. Francis Foundation has welcomed two new board members during the 2022 fiscal year.

“We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions our retiring board members made that allowed us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “As we look back on their many years of service, we know that we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work they did.”

During the July quarterly board meeting, the St. Francis Foundation welcomed Taryn Henry and Scott Nielson as new members of the board of directors.

Henry opened her law practice, Taryn Henry, P.C., in 2014 in Maryville, and she practices an array of areas including estate planning, local government law and prosecution, business transactions, and civil matters. She is a Bolckow native, North Andrew High School alumna, University of Missouri graduate with a bachelor of arts with honors in political science and a minor in theatre, and a 2013 graduate of the Oklahoma City University School of Law where she served as the managing editor of the Law Review. Henry came to Maryville from Lee’s Summit, where she was general counsel for HRS/Erase, Inc., a healthcare reimbursement firm. She is a member of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and the Optimist Club. She and her husband, Eric, reside in Maryville with their two young boys, George and John.

Scott Nielson joined Edward Jones Investments in the winter of 2020, where he serves as a financial advisor. Nielson grew up on the family farm in Barnard. He is a graduate of South Nodaway High School and became a Bearcat at Northwest Missouri State University where he graduated with a degree in public relations. Nielson gained valuable experience at the University of Missouri – Columbia in the athletic department’s marketing office where he spent eight years before returning to Maryville in 2011 as the associate director for Northwest athletics. After a move in 2018 to Rochester, MN, where Nielson worked in the Catholic school system near his wife’s hometown, the family of four returned home to Maryville. He and his wife, Betsy, live in Maryville, where they raise their four children, Hattie, Chase, Isaiah and Nash.

“We are so grateful to have Taryn and Scott joining us on the St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors,” said Jennings. “They bring a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to the board, but most importantly, a passion for ensuring quality, sustainable and exceptional healthcare for all we serve.”