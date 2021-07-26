The 31st Annual St. Francis Classic is just six weeks away, August 27, with plans well underway.

Early registration numbers indicate that this classic could be the best yet.

“After COVID-19 has created such a challenging year for health care workers, I think individuals and businesses across our region really want to show their support for our local hospital,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. “We have heard from many patients and families, saying this year has really opened their eyes to the value of local healthcare.”

The foundation selected the theme, “Stronger Together,” for this year’s St. Francis Classic, paying tribute to the work of our communities coming together to fight COVID-19 through vaccination efforts.

Carl and Cheryl Hughes were selected as the hosts of this year’s classic after their namesake building, Hughes Fieldhouse, on the Northwest campus, served as the headquarters of the mass vaccination efforts for Nodaway County, with over 10,000 doses administered.

The vaccination clinics went so well that as more vaccines became available, several individuals from outside the county were able to come to Maryville to receive their vaccines, including the Hughes’ family and friends.

“It was fun to see the collaboration and coordination of the vaccine clinics with all of the different groups involved,” said Carl Hughes. “Maryville’s community is nothing short of remarkable.”

Proceeds from this year’s classic will support vital equipment upgrades for the obstetrics department at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, including a new Phillips Fetal Heart Tones Monitor, Infant Flow SiPAP machine for neonatal care, and two new birthing beds.

For more information on how one can register a team or show support, visit our website at stfrancishospitalfoundation. com or call Jennings at 660.562.7933.