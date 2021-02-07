In 2017, Chancey Herbert and her husband Landon began noticing signs of depression in their son, Ledger. Despite extensive efforts in counseling and rehabilitation, Ledger lost his battle with depression in February of 2018. Even as the years go by, they know that their lives will never be the same.

As Ambassadors, Chancey & Landon hope their efforts help bring awareness and end the stigma with mental health, encouraging those suffering to talk more openly and get the help that they need.

To learn more about the Herbert’s journey, copy and paste the link to your browser. https://youtu.be/s_CUE5Xgxn0