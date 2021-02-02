Cayla Vertreese

Cayla’s journey with mental health began in high school and is ongoing. As a junior at Northwest Missouri State University, Cayla took the lead in creating a mental health awareness organization on campus, joining the international organization, Active Minds. Cayla hopes to proactively change the conversation, awareness, and education for the mental health community.

Hear more about Cayla’s journey by copying and pasting the link below:

https://youtu.be/UUBSeCwIQdc