Sr. Mary Laurentia Doyle, 93, died Friday, November 21, 2025, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde.

She was born July 31, 1932 to John and Florence Dickinson Doyle in Ironwood, MI.

She entered the monastery on January 3, 1951. She made her first profession of vows on July 11, 1952 and her final profession on July 11, 1955.

Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, November 29. Burial was at Mount Calvary Cemetery on the monastery grounds.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.