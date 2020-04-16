Sr. Mary John Meyer, OSB, 88, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born Laurene Marie Meyer on November 13, 1931, in Baileyville, KS, to Henry and Clara Haug Meyer. She attended grade school in Baileyville at the Sacred Heart Parish.

She entered the Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration on February 21, 1948, and was given the name Sr. Mary John Meyer. Her first profession of vows was on September 17, 1949, and her final profession of vows was on November 6, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Vernis and Donald Meyer; an infant sister, Mildred; and two brothers-in-law, Dennis Holthaus and Steve Saggars.

Survivors include her Monastic Family and her brothers and sisters, Clarence, Kenny and Elaine Meyer, Marilyn Holthaus, Dolores Saggars, Kathy Buessing and Janice Tomlinson.

A private Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, April 15 at Our Lady of Rickenbach. Burial was at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Arrangments were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.