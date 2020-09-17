Sr. Marie Frances Wiederholt, CPPS, 93, O’Fallon, formerly of Conception, died Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was baptized to Valentine and Mary Bliley Wiederholt.

A member of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O’Fallon, Sr. Marie Frances acquired three masters degrees: education, psychology and philosophy.

A private Mass of Christian burial was held September 17. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O’Fallon, MO 63366-2299.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.