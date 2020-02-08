Sr. M. Carmela Rall, OSB, 89, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born Ruth Rall on December 29, 1930, in Upper Sandusky, OH, to George and Rose Yanka Rall.

On February 2, 1950, she entered the Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration and was given the name Sr. Carmela. Her first profession of vows was on September 15, 1951, and her final profession of vows was on November 9, 1956.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, February 1 at the Convent Chapel in Clyde. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

